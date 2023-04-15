Saying sorry

This letter refers to the news report ‘Law minister apologises over role in appointment of junior judges’ (April 14, 2023). It is rare for a sitting minister to admit he/she was wrong and apologize to the entire nation. To show that his apology is indeed sincere, the law minister should resign from his office. Still, this step should be seen as positive when it comes to the ruling elite owning up to their mistakes.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
