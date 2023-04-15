 
So goes the country

April 15, 2023

Allegations of corruption, cronyism, fraud and cheating in various universities always come to the fore, but nothing practical is being done to address these issues once and for all. If the places that build the nation’s future are drowning in corruption, criminality and unfairness, then we do not need to think too hard about what lies in the coming years: more of the same.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad