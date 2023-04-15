So goes the country

Allegations of corruption, cronyism, fraud and cheating in various universities always come to the fore, but nothing practical is being done to address these issues once and for all. If the places that build the nation’s future are drowning in corruption, criminality and unfairness, then we do not need to think too hard about what lies in the coming years: more of the same.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
This letter refers to the news report ‘Law minister apologises over role in appointment of junior judges’ . It is...
In order for there to be rule of law, there must be equality before the law and certainty of law, both of which are...
There is an increasing level of academic stress among students in Pakistan. The pressure to perform well in exams,...
This refers to the letter ‘Black sheep’ by A Kareem. The customers of National Savings frequently highlight the...
Everyone is tired of the ongoing tussle between parliament, the president and the chief justice. The apex court,...
According to the BBC, the government in England will give one million smokers a free vaping starter kit to encourage...