Safety last

A cursory glance around the warren of squished-together buildings that make up the city of Karachi is enough for one to conclude that the owners, developers and city administrators have likely never paid much mind to building codes or safety standards. The situation is often worse when it comes to industrial and commercial buildings. These factories, offices and shopping complexes are never far from residential buildings and many have apartments right above them. Furthermore, due to the high-maintenance and dangerous equipment these places use, the risk of accidents is far higher and thus the general lack of supervision is far more dangerous. Faulty equipment, poor building planning, a total lack of safety measures and people all around. This about sums up the state of Karachi’s factories.

In fairness, the same can be said of most urban areas in Pakistan, though the problem is most severe in the business capital due to the sheer number of industrial plants in the city. This was brought home recently when the office of a bedsheet company caught fire, with the blaze engulfing a nearby factory. Firefighters had succeeded in extinguishing much of the fire and were working on putting out the blaze on the top two floors of the six-storey building when it collapsed on top of them. Four firefighters were killed and 11 injured. The mother of one of the deceased claimed the fire department didn’t even give her son “a uniform. He died because of a serious head injury. Had his department provided him a helmet, he would’ve been with us now”. Again, the total lack of attention towards people’s safety comes to the fore. It apparently isn’t enough for the buildings to be unsafe — so must the people who maintain, build, fix and rescue them. It is also worth mentioning that those living near, working in the most hazardous buildings and performing the most dangerous jobs are largely from the lower-income group. Their safety simply seems to matter less to those in charge.

However, even when it comes to the middle classes and the affluent, safety is a hard thing to come by. Forking out a bit more cash might save you from having to live next to a plant that emits toxic fumes or under a roof that might fall on top of you come the monsoon. But, even if you have the cash, an emergency staircase will be unlikely, the reliability of the sprinkler system will still be questionable and your house might flood when it rains. Some might argue that we are simply too poor to afford the kind of safety standards we see in richer countries, and unsafe homes and factories are something we just have to live with until things get better. This excuse does not pass muster. If there is one thing we have proven that we have money for, it is more buildings. Is it really too much to ask that instead of spending our money on more buildings that might collapse and factories that might catch fire, we divert some of these funds to improving and securing the structures that are already there and have actual people currently living and working in them?