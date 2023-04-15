Mohtasib warns of fraudsters

KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has cautioned the banking customers to be aware of the fraudsters, who have adopted new techniques to deprive them of their hard earned savings.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that banking customers should not disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person in order to protect them from fraudulent activities of swindlers / fraudsters, who are active to deprive them of their personal savings / accounts.

Explaining the personal and financial credentials, he asked the people not to share their OTP, password, credit / debit cards and CNIC numbers on any telephone calls received from any source, including the helpline of banks. Customers cannot get calls from a bank’s helpline because outbound calls cannot be made from a helpline number, Shehzad added.

The mohtasib said that on receipt of suspicious calls, customers should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank. He disclosed that his office has provided relief amounting to Rs209.15 million to the banking customers by disposing of 5,589 complaints against commercial banks during the first quarter (January-March, 2023) of the current calendar year. The Banking Mohtasib Office had received 7,833 new complaints, including 2,175 from Prime Minister’s Portal during this quarter, he added.