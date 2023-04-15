PepsiCo, Akhuwat distribute ration

LAHORE: PepsiCo Pakistan in partnership with Akhuwat has been providing ration boxes to communities in need near the company’s operations across Pakistan. The initiative was launched under the umbrella of “Filling Hearts, Outside the Box”.

The initiative is a community support and uplift endeavour that is being implemented with support from the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo. Under the programme food ration boxes are disbursed among communities across Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Okara, Depalpur, Dadu, Faisalabad, Multan, and Kasur. The ration boxes contain food essentials that can provide three meals for an average family of seven persons for a month, including Ramazan-special items.

Mohammad Khosa, Senior Commercial Director, PepsiCo Pakistan, said, “Filling Hearts is a united effort of the PepsiCo family to give back to our communities and lift others up by sharing our blessings.”

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat, added, “Akhuwat and PepsiCo Pakistan have had a longstanding relationship based on shared ideals of community service, community uplift, and providing hope and support to those who need it the most in the toughest times.