Gold hits new peak

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Friday to hit a new all-time high, following an increase in the international market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs218,600 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs943 to Rs187,414. In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $2,034 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs2,570 per tola in the country, which is also an all-time high rate in Pakistan. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs2,203.36. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.