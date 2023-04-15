‘SBP working to spur donations from diaspora’

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan, in the latest podcast, discussed the importance that overseas Pakistanis play in the healthcare and education sectors through their donations and how the central was working to make it easier for them by digitising the entire process, a statement said on Friday.

The guests in the podcast were Dr Abdul Bari Khan, founder and president of the ‘Indus Hospital and Health Network’; Asfandyar Inayat, general manager of ‘The Citizens Foundation’, an organisation working to improve access to education across the country; and Abid Qamar, chief spokesman of the central bank.

Abid Qamar explained that SBP had launched an initiative called Roshan Digital Account (RDA) in September 2020 that connects overseas Pakistanis with the banking system of Pakistan without them having to visit Pakistan or any embassy of Pakistan.

Since the launch of RDA 2.5 years ago, the initiative has received an impressive $6 billion, making it easier for overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the growth and development of their home country.

Roshan Samaji Khidmat is an exclusive product of RDA that aims to connect overseas Pakistanis who want to send donations in Pakistan. It aims to make the donation process easy and hassle-free for donors, who can now use the RDA portal to connect with charity organisations.

Apart from Roshan Samaji Khidmat, RDA also offers different types of products to facilitate overseas Pakistanis such as Roshan Apna Ghar for buying a house in Pakistan and Roshan Apni Car for purchasing a car for family members in Pakistan.

Bari explained that Pakistan ranks low in almost all healthcare indicators. “The floods that hit the country last year have further damaged the healthcare infrastructure, especially in Sindh and Baluchistan. The Indus Hospital network, which started with a blood bank and an emergency center, has now grown to consist of 15 hospitals across the country, serving around 500,000 patients per month. The organisation receives donations from across the country and from overseas Pakistanis each year.”

Asfandyar Inayat stated that education is a critical issue in Pakistan, with UNICEF reporting that Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of children out of school.

He informed that The Citizens Foundation runs more than 1,800 education schools across the country in both rural and urban areas, providing secure, economical, and close-to-home schools for children. The organisation provided 5 million meals and distributed aid to around 25,000 families after the floods. Around 44 schools of TCF were destroyed in the floods but have now been restored, and all schools are fully functional.