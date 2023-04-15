LAHORE: Institutional decay in Pakistan has reached its peak at a time when the country is facing the gravest economic challenges it has ever faced.

No national institution worth its name is operating at desired level. The three pillars of state, the parliament, judiciary and the executive are all badly bruised. The fourth pillar the media has few independent groups left otherwise most are operating as organs of one or the other political force.

The situation demands national unity but then nations reach the level we are in after severe polarisation. One is at a loss as to how to write about the injustices in the society or the rampant corruption in the country when there is no one prepared to listen.

People are starving and the best remedy that the government could think of is to start distributing free wheat flour bags. It lacks the capacity and capability to distribute wheat flour bags to the large population that needs food.

Pakistan is not a small country. It has a population of over 220 million out of which at least 110 million are poor. Half of the country’s population is wasting time to obtain free wheat flour bags when the government can serve only one fourth of the needy. These 110 million people are like the people of Bangladesh in 1973 whom Henry Kissinger called a basket case.

Of the remaining 110 million population, hardly 10 million can cope with hyperinflation that has plagued our country. Around 40 million are just pulling on by cutting all unnecessary expenses and drastically reducing the use of electricity and travelling.

The remaining 60 million again are the ones that lived with dignity a few years back but are now struggling to survive on static incomes and high inflation that has doubled the cost of living. They are the ones who have drastically lowered their standard of living. They have shifted their children from medium fee schools to those that charge lower fees. They conserve medicines, which even otherwise are not only highly expensive but are in short supply.

The costs of essential items that are daily used have gone out of reach. In the last one year the rupee has failed to settle at a stable level against the US dollar.

This keeps the rates of petroleum products, power and energy high even if the prices are stable in the global markets. An 800cc car is now available at the price at which a 1600cc fully loaded car was available two years back.

Chicken meat that used to be the cheapest animal protein three years back at Rs250 per kg is now available between Rs500-600 per kg. Rates of other meats also increased with the same proportion. Edible oil rates have doubled to Rs550 per litre.

As things stand today, there is no chance of any improvement in the lives of the common man for a long time. In fact, if polarisation persisted we should expect more hardships in times to come. The IMF package may save the state from default, but the road back to prosperity or even a relatively comfortable life would be bumpy too even if all political forces come on one page and enforce transparent economic reforms.

Politicians would then face resistance from businesses that even today demand concessions that the government cannot give. But politicians would be able brush vested interests aside if they remain firm on a singular economic agenda.