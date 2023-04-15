Rupee rally continues on IMF revival hopes

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened for a third session in a row on Friday amid hopes that Pakistan will reach a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged to give an additional deposit of $1 billion.

The local unit rose 0.18 percent to close at 284.40 against the dollar in the interbank market. The domestic currency gained 2 rupees to settle at 290 per dollar in the open market.

“The main prerequisites for the IMF's ninth review have now been satisfied thanks to a funding assurance of $1 billion from the UAE. The rupee was boosted by this as market sentiment improved,” said a currency dealer. Assurances of funding should lead to alleviating some pressure off the Pak rupee, Topline Securities said in a note.

Saudi Arabia has already committed to the IMF that it will provide $2 billion to Pakistan and according to the ministry of Finance, China has also rolled over debt of $2 billion to Pakistan, which was due on March 23, 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan in its last analyst briefing stated that the total funding requirement till the end of June 2023 was $4.4 billion and the central bank expected that $2.3 billion would be rolled over, while $2 billion to be arranged from other sources and repaid.

While major prerequisites are complete for the 9th review including but not limited to tax increases, a market-based exchange rate, and higher interest rates; the IMF might require explanations on announced cross-subsidy on fuel and a shortfall in tax collection which clocked in at Rs5.155 trillion for the nine months of the current fiscal year against a target of Rs5.433 trillion, according to Topline Securities.

“On the back of high external financing needs we believe that Pakistan will enter another IMF programme after the current programme is completed. Negotiations for the next IMF programme are likely to commence after elections, which are scheduled for October 2023,” it said.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expects the country’s foreign exchange reserves will improve as a result of Chinese inflows. “Out of Chinese Bank’s ICBC approved facility of $1.3 billion (which was earlier repaid by Pakistan), State Bank of Pakistan would receive back third and last disbursement today in its account amounting to $ 300 million,” Dar said on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

“It will shore up the forex reserves of Pakistan,” he added. The country’s foreign reserves held by the central bank dropped by $170 million to $4.038 billion in the week ending April 7.