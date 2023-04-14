In-camera briefing to NA: Rabbani protests at ‘step-motherly’ treatment of senators

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday protested against the exclusion of senators from the National Assembly’s in-camera session on national security terming it inappropriate.

In a statement, he said, “This step-motherly treatment of the Senate on matters of national security is unacceptable.”

He said the Senate had long demanded an in-camera briefing to Parliament on increase in terrorist activities in the country.

He said the impact of resettlement of TTP, increase in terrorist activities and a new operation will have an equal effect on all the four provinces.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the House of the Federation i.e. Senate be also taken into confidence,” he said.