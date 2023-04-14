No MRI facility in Islamabad’s public hospitals for last three years

ISLAMABAD: No public sector hospital is currently offering an MRI facility to patients as the only MRI machine installed at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad completed its life in February 2021, National Health Services officials told Senate Standing Committee on Health on Thursday.

Some members of the Senate Standing Committee expressed annoyance over the delay in the installation of MRI machines at public health facilities in Islamabad and accused the health officials of conniving with the private sector health facilities offering radiological services at hefty rates to the poor.

But health ministry officials blamed the ongoing economic crisis for the delay in the installation of radiological equipment, saying due to the dollar liquidity crunch, they were unable to import some important components of the MRI machines, which was resulting in the delay in their installation. “Some components of the MRI machine including a chiller and a generator could not be imported as banks are not opening Letter of Credit (LC) for their import”, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told members of the Senate Standing Committee on Health.

The Senate panel with Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand in the chair was briefed about the implementation status of the directives passed during the previous meeting, which included the installation of an MRI machine at PIMS and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Islamabad. Officials of both the PIMs and NIRM informed that the MRI machine could not be installed as LCs (Letters of Credit) were not being opened for the last several months.

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareens said the installation of MRI machines has been pending for the last three years while the management of PIMS and NIRMS was trying to use the financial situation as an excuse to hide their incompetence. Dr Humayun Mohmand maintained that availability of the basic health services is the right of every citizen and people could not be deprived of their basic rights by citing financial and economic crises as an excuse. The Senate standing committee members also expressed annoyance over the absence of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, Secretary of Health Dr Fakhre Alam and other officials. The Senate Committee unanimously called off the meeting in protest and decided to take up the matter with the Chairman of the Senate.

Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Junejo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Special Secretary Health Mirza Nasirud Din Mashhood Ahmad and other senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.

Later, the Head of the PIMS Radiology Department Dr Ayesha Essani told The News that $63,500 are required for the import of a chiller and a generator to make the MRI machine at PIMS functional, whose magnet had already arrived but as banks were not opening the LCs, they were not been able to the make the equipment functional.

Following the meeting, some senators alleged that people in the public healthcare facilities in the PIMS and other public health facilities were deliberately delaying the installation of MRI machines to send the patients to private health facilities and taking their cut or commission on each scan.

“Diagnostic Mafia is earning billions in this country by deliberately delaying installation of radiological equipment and other diagnostic services at public health facilities. In the past, they even bribed the technical staff of the health facilities to render the radiological equipment non-functional to attract the patients and mint money from them”, one of the members of the committee charged on condition of anonymity.