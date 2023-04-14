PPP forms committee to spearhead dialogue among political parties

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to evolve a consensus within the ruling alliance for holding a dialogue among all political parties.

According to a notification issued by the party secretariat, the committee members included Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The panel was formed as per the decision of the PPP’s core committee meeting held last week, which stated that shutting the door of dialogue is not the solution.

Later on, the PPP delegation discussed with Jamhuri Watan Party (JWP) chief Shahzain Bugti the proposal for taking a joint position on the issue of dialogue among the political parties including the opposition.

During the meeting, both the parties called for mutual consultations and negotiations among political parties to tackle the constitutional and political crisis.

Talking to media after meeting with Shahzain Bugti, Senator Gilani said that the political tension could only subsided through political dialogues among the political leaders.

“We have consulted with JWP leadership and will continue to hold talks with other political leaders in the coming days to defuse the political tension,” said the PPP leader, adding, the dialogue is the only way forward in a democracy.

Welcoming the PPP’s initiative, Shahzain Bugti said that he would consult with other Baloch leaders in Quetta and would reconvene a meeting in the next two days.