KP CM hopes Centre will pay Rs238bn dues to province

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday said the Federation owed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs238 billion on different heads.

Chairing the 4th meeting of the provincial caretaker cabinet, the chief minister said he had met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and also sent letters to the federal government on payment of dues to KP.

The chief minister hoped that the prime minister would release the due payment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome the financial crisis.

“The provincial government has launched an austerity drive in view of the weak financial position of the province and hopefully the Federation will also help the province,” he added.

The CM directed the administrative heads of various departments to ensure careful use of resources. Besides the cabinet members, the meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and other senior officers.

The meeting discussed the economic situation of the province and decided not to pay advance salaries to government employees owing to the poor financial condition of the province.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Caretaker Minister for Finance Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had brought the province to the verge of destruction.

“We are trying to overcome the situation and taking various steps to put the province on the road to development,” he said. The minister said that they had fulfilled the last condition of the International Monetary Fund. He further said the government employees could not be paid advance salaries.

“The government employees will get their salaries at the end of the month,” he added.