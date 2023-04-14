Rethinking on reference option and possible hurdles by Alvi

PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet on May 31, 2022. —APP

ISLAMABAD: The constitution of an eight-member bench by the apex court to take up Supreme Court’s (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 before its enactment has compelled the ruling coalition to seriously rethink filing references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against four judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Fearing that President Dr Arif Alvi would possibly block such a move, the ruling coalition is considering filing references directly to the SJC against the four judges of the apex court through some of their members of Parliament.

The government last week had set up a committee of its top legal minds to work on the possibility of a reference for the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and three other judges of the Supreme Court.

The legal team was assigned to deliberate on the reference against Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The Law Minister, Attorney General, ex-minister Zahid Hamid and Irfan Qadir had met with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The legal opinion was divided on whether the available grounds for proceeding against the SC judges were solid enough to make such a move and it was decided to work on the grounds for reference.

However, later it was discussed that in view of the track record of President Arif Alvi, the latter may become a hurdle in forwarding the government refers to the Supreme Judicial Council. Now the option under consideration is to move the reference to the SJC against four SC judges through selected members of the ruling coalition.

The final approval of filing the reference will be given by the PDM leadership. In the background of the recent controversial decision of the three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice for holding elections in Punjab on May 14, the government considered the extreme option of filing a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against the three judges. Not only the PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif pressed for such a reference, but Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also said last week that a reference may be filed against the three members of the apex court’s bench.

During the last few days, the government was expecting that the tension with the Supreme Court might calm down but the sudden taking up of petitions challenging the Supreme Court’s (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 and the setting up of CJP-led eight-member bench have upset the government, furthering tension. In a statement issued ahead of the SC’s hearing of the petitions challenging the bill, the PDM leaders vowed to resist attempts to take away Parliament’s authority and to interfere in its constitutional domain. The ruling PDM said the government would not compromise on the supremacy of parliament.