Law minister apologises over role in appointment of junior judges

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday apologised to the nation for voting in favour of the appointment of two junior judges in the Supreme Court.
Answering a question during a press conference, the law minister said that there is a commandment in Islam to atone for (one’s sins), adding that “I apologise to the nation for bringing two junior judges to the Supreme Court. Despite my personal viewpoint, I had to vote [in favour] of the government’s position on the matter. “I was never in favour of voting. I admit I had to vote even when I shouldn’t have. I should have stood by the principles. I apologise to the entire nation,” Tarar added.
