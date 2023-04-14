SACM directs officials to expedite welfare activities

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Empowerment Salma Begum has directed the district social welfare officers (DSWOs) to expedite welfare activities and perform their duties with devotion.

She issued the directives while chairing a monthly progress review meeting of the DSWOs of the province at the committee room of Directorate of Social Welfare. The meeting was attended by the district social welfare officers.

The DSWOs gave presentations regarding their social activities and progress of their respective districts. The presentation focused on Ramazan Iftar Dastarkhwan Programme, rehabilitation centers, welfare homes, shelter homes, special education complex, working women’s hostel, vocational training centers, institute for visually impaired children and other social welfare activities on district level were discussed. The DSWOs also informed Salma Begum regarding different issues and challenges being faced by them in their district offices.