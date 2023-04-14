SACM directs officials to expedite welfare activities

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Empowerment Salma Begum has directed the district social welfare officers (DSWOs) to expedite welfare activities and perform their duties with devotion.
She issued the directives while chairing a monthly progress review meeting of the DSWOs of the province at the committee room of Directorate of Social Welfare. The meeting was attended by the district social welfare officers.
The DSWOs gave presentations regarding their social activities and progress of their respective districts. The presentation focused on Ramazan Iftar Dastarkhwan Programme, rehabilitation centers, welfare homes, shelter homes, special education complex, working women’s hostel, vocational training centers, institute for visually impaired children and other social welfare activities on district level were discussed. The DSWOs also informed Salma Begum regarding different issues and challenges being faced by them in their district offices.
PESHAWAR: The Excise Intelligence Bureau and Excise Police Station, Mardan Region, on Thursday arrested an accused...
MANSEHRA: The contractors on Thursday demanded the government to lift the ban on the release of payments for f the...
TIMERGARA: Lower Dir police and CTD officials in a joint operation killed two terrorists involved in the murder of a...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified accused on Thursday set the shrine of Pir Syed Ahmad Shaheed on fire at a graveyard in...
LANDIKOTAL: Customs authorities foiled a bid and seized precious stones worth millions of rupees at Torkham border on...
HARIPUR: Tehsil Council Chairman Samiullah Khan on Thursday said that in the face of the prevailing financial crisis...