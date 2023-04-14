Contractors ask govt to release work payments

MANSEHRA: The contractors on Thursday demanded the government to lift the ban on the release of payments for f the development projects.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan didn’t impose a ban on the release of payments to contractors for their work done for the development projects but the secretary Local Governments’ board withheld our dues after the dissolution of the provincial assembly,” Raja Ishtiaq, an office- bearer of the Government Contractors’ Association, told reporters.

Flanked by a group of contractors, he said that the contractors across the province were without payments and couldn’t manage even kitchen and educational expenditures of their children in such inflation.

“The ECP is yet to notify the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections schedule and the Secretary Local governments’ board has gone beyond his legitimate powers and authority and blocked our payments,” Ishtiaq said.