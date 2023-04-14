Two alleged terrorists killed in encounter

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir police and CTD officials in a joint operation killed two terrorists involved in the murder of a traffic police official.

Briefing local journalists at his office on Thursday, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Iqbal, SP CTD Amjad Khan and DSP Headquarter Fakhr-i-Alam Khan said that the cops conducted a raid on a tip-off regarding presence of two alleged terrorists Burhanuddin alias Burhan, a resident of Malakand, and Hafeezullah alias Umar, a resident of Ala Dhand, in Khat Kalay Talash for possible terrorist activities.

The terrorists started indiscriminate firing on the police party and hurled a hand grenade, which did not explode while the two terrorists were killed when police returned the fire.The police recovered two pistols (30 bore), 1 charger, 6 bullets, 1 hand grenade, two mobile phones, 1 CD-70 motorcycle and a form-B in the name of Hafizullah.The CTD officials registered the case and started an investigation.