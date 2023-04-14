Precious stones seized at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Customs authorities foiled a bid and seized precious stones worth millions of rupees at Torkham border on Thursday, official sources said. Acting on a tip-off, the customs appraisement personnel stopped a truck (KBL-2576) loaded with soapstone at an import terminal on Torkham border.

The semi-precious stones worth millions of rupees were concealed inside soapstone. The staff said the seized precious stones were Spodumene/Lithium Ore and being smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Around 24 cartons of 30kg were confiscated. Officials said that the worth of seized precious stones was approximately Rs4.5 million in the open market. An FIR was also lodged in the case.