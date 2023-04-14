Govt urged to release funds to TMAs

HARIPUR: Tehsil Council Chairman Samiullah Khan on Thursday said that in the face of the prevailing financial crisis the provincial government was going through, the enhancement of financial resources for ensuring uninterrupted municipal services to the people was the only option the Tehsil Municipal Administration was left with.

He was speaking to journalists during his visit to Haripur Press Club where he came to felicitate the newly-elected cabinet members here.

The Haripur tehsil council chairman said that a full year had passed after the formation of local governments in the province but neither the former nor the caretaker provincial governments could release funds to the TMA, which landed the municipal service providing agency in the worst financial crisis. “We are unable to disburse monthly salaries and pension to the employees while the municipal services could be compromised unless the situation improves,’’ he added.

The TMA Haripur has a total of Rs120 million income while the amount of salaries and pension was over 280 million. “To cover the deficit there are two options: either we should wait till the release of funds from the provincial government that itself was cash strapped or to tap our own resources,” he added.