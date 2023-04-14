Creation of more federating units sought

MANSEHRA: Lawyers, traders, and religious scholars on Thursday demanded the mainstream political parties to jointly work for the creation of Hazara and other federating units in the country.

“This forum demands mainstream political parties to make legislation for the creation of Hazara and more federating units in the country,” the convener Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara, advocate Mushtaq Khan, told the gathering at the district bar.

The people from different segments of the society attended the gathering. Haroonur Rasheed, the president of the central trader’s body, said that the business community was at the forefront of the Hazara province agitation and would continue the struggle.

The central trader’s body’s general secretary, Mohammad Hanif said that they would continue their peaceful agitation for the creation of Hazara province as it was the need of the hour. Iftikhar Alam Advocate said that the county was passing through political and economic turmoil and if political parties were sincere with the country, they should divide existing federating units into smaller ones.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Wasiur Rehman said that the political parties should amend the Constitution to create Hazara and more federating units in the country.