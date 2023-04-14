Farmers body seeks proper machinery for agriculturists

MARDAN: President of Anjuman Haqooq-e-Tahaffuz-e-Kashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naimat Shah Roghani, said on Thursday that the wheat harvesting machinery worth Rs700 million imported during the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had turned out to be useless.
In a statement issued here, Roghani said the machinery purchased from abroad should be returned to the company concerned and action taken against those involved in the deal.He said it was surprising that the same machinery could have been obtained from Faisalabad, but the one which was imported had been lying idle in Model Farm Centres and Agriculture Research Centres for the last two years.
