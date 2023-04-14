Mansehra, Upper Dir road mishaps leave nine dead

MANSEHRA/DIR: At least nine persons were killed and five others injured in two road mishaps in Mansehra and Upper Dir on Thursday.

Four people died and another three sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a river in Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan on Thursday evening. The vehicle, according to Rescue 1122, carrying six passengers was on its way to the Jashui area in Kandia valley from Kamila Dasu when the driver lost control as a result of which the vehicle fell into the stream.

The locals rushed to the spot and rescued three people, including the vehicle’s driver. “We have started a rescue and search operation for bodies of four passengers who have drowned and one of them was fished out,” Abdul Rehman, an official of Rescue 1122 of Upper Kohistan, said.

He said that those who drowned were identified as Mohammad Ghafoor, Fazl Kareem, Mujeebullah and Mundawala. Meanwhile, five people were killed, two others were injured in a road accident in Doog Darra in Upper Dir.

According to police, the vehicle was going to Sheringal from Doog Darra when it fell into the ditch at Chinar Khawar Darmdala. As a result of which four people, including two young boys, were killed on the spot and three others were injured. The Rescue 1122 official rushed the injured persons to DHQ hospital.