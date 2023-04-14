Enrollment campaign launched in Khyber, Lower Dir

BARA/JAMRUD/TIMERGARA: Enrollment campaign “Parhe Ga Tho Barhe Ga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was launched in all the three subdivisions of Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal in Khyber tribal district on Thursday.

A walk and rally was held in Bara to raise awareness on the importance of education in society. The walk was led by Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Shahid Ali Afridi, senior education officer Sher Zaman and others while events were also held at Government Primary School Abdar Killay and Government Primary School Speen Qabar.

The speakers on the occasion said that the government had set the task of enrolling about 1.6 million children in government schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Every person should try to ensure that no child stays out of school, they said.

The speakers said that in the last eight to 10 years, the main reason was the lack of education and awareness in the area. Shahid Ali said that government schools have been provided staff and free textbooks while curricular and extra-curricular activities were also held there.

Meanwhile, Hashimabad school principal and senior educationist Abdur Rehman Afridi stated that this year, the target has been set to enroll more than 1.6 million children. He said that on the one hand, the government wanted to improve the quality of education and increase education ratio but on the other they failed to provide complete sets of free books to the state-run schools.

He said they had been given free books last week but the textbook board took back 30 percent of the free books from them, depriving hundreds of children of their course books. Abdur Rehman Afridi said that 22 million children were out of school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that around 1.6 million children would be enrolled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.

In Timergara, the district administration launched an enrolment campaign in public sector schools for the session 2023-24 in the Lower Dir district. The teachers’ community during a function was asked to achieve the target of enrolment in their respective schools as the department had set the target of 15,000 new enrolments for the year.

The campaign for the enrolment of new students in the government primary schools in Lower Dir was launched during a ceremony held here at the district education office Balambat, where additional deputy commissioner (Relief) Tariq Hussain was the chief guest.