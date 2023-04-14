BBH being renovated at Rs140m

Rawalpindi: Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Tahir Rizvi has said that Rs140 million are being spent on the renovation of the BBH to improve the infrastructure.
Giving details of the work, he informed APP that the Emergency department was being renovated at the cost of Rs40 million while the remaining amount would be utilised to redo the gynaecology, orthopaedic, medical and surgery departments.
Dr Rizvi added that the main operation theatre would be refurbished entirely. At the same time 26 new washrooms will be constructed in the Gyne department, adding Orthopaedic wards will also have eight new bathrooms.
