British high commissioner hosts interfaith iftar dinner

Islamabad: Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, hosted an ‘iftar’ dinner on Wednesday, at the British High Commission for leading members of different religious communities from across Pakistan to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity.

At the event, religious leaders broke bread together and discussed issues surrounding tolerance, acceptance and inclusion amongst the multi-faith and multi-cultural groups of Pakistan. The Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, said the following: This is my first Ramadan in Pakistan and I am struck by how people from across communities have come together to support each other. As I get to know Pakistan better, I have come to appreciate the diversity of its population; Pakistan is home to a rich range of cultures, faiths, and traditions. Religion and faith remind us that we need to come closer together, to be ‘ek saath’ and to share understanding and respect.”