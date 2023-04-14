British high commissioner hosts interfaith iftar dinner

Islamabad: Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, hosted an ‘iftar’ dinner on Wednesday, at the British High Commission for leading members of different religious communities from across Pakistan to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity.
At the event, religious leaders broke bread together and discussed issues surrounding tolerance, acceptance and inclusion amongst the multi-faith and multi-cultural groups of Pakistan. The Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, said the following: This is my first Ramadan in Pakistan and I am struck by how people from across communities have come together to support each other. As I get to know Pakistan better, I have come to appreciate the diversity of its population; Pakistan is home to a rich range of cultures, faiths, and traditions. Religion and faith remind us that we need to come closer together, to be ‘ek saath’ and to share understanding and respect.”
Islamabad: Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat, chief commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad said that he would provide...
Islamabad: Health activists have urged the government to remain steadfast on its decision to double the Federal Excise...
Rawalpindi: Given the complaints filed by the residents a number of posh private housing societies have launched a...
Rawalpindi: Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Tahir Rizvi has said that Rs140 million are being...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority is all set to develop several new modern parks in Islamabad to provide...
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the officials of the Rawalpindi Waste...