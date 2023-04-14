Increase in PEF funds discussed

LAHORE: Secretary of the School Education Department (SED) Punjab Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla visited Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and in a meeting directed PEF Managing Director to prepare a summary for increasing funds to adequately increase the existing stipend rate.

