IG lauds cops’ performance

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has appreciated the police force for making foolproof security arrangements throughout the province on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

Moreover, he has issued orders for the promotion of 184 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspectors. In his message to the force, IG said that the promotion board meeting will be held again from Friday and 506 traffic wardens will be promoted to the post of senior traffic wardens in the next week.

He said that the series of departmental promotions will start at the regional level from April 15, in which more than 460 sub-inspectors, more than 500 ASIs and more than 900 head constables will be promoted. He said that more than 1,000 vacant posts of constables will be filled by the children of the employees, who died during the service and the remaining seats should be filled with meritorious young persons to make them a part of the police force. He said that the employees, whose promotions were delayed, should contact the Central Police Office.