Oman keen to establish Theme Park in City

LAHORE: A business delegation from Sultanate of Oman visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) for exploring multiple business opportunities in Punjab on Thursday. The delegation expressed interest in establishing Theme Park in provincial capital.
The delegation also called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Energy SM Tanveer. Managing Director Star Care Group Muscat Oman Al-Manthri Abduyl Jaleel led the delegation. The project will contribute towards overall tourism outlook of Punjab and create employment opportunities in the province.
