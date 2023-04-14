PFA takes action against food units

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday stopped the production of three ‘pakoriyan’ manufacturing units over multiple violations during different raids in Shalimar Town.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the authority took action against the food business operators (FBOs) due to preparing ‘pakoriyan’ with dirty water, using prohibited loose colours, keeping ready-to-eat ‘pakoriyan’ on the floors’ surface and an abundance of insects in the production area. He said FBOs were also using stinky vessels and non-food grade drums to preserve the food. Apart from that, the raiding teams also witnessed violations of the food safety standards defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.