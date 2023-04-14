Three POs arrested from other countries

LAHORE: Punjab police teams have arrested three suspected proclaimed offenders (POs) from Muscat, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, respectively, and brought them to Pakistan.

In a crackdown started from January 24, so far 31 dangerous proclaimed offenders have been arrested and brought to Lahore from other countries, including America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Muscat, Gulf countries, South Africa.

The team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala arrested wanted proclaimed offender Altaf Hussain from Saudi Arabia in the case of murder. Proclaimed offender Ghayoor Abbas Naqvi wanted by police station Bhalwal Sargodha in a murder case was arrested from Muscat, Oman, while Shahbaz was arrested from United Arab Emirates who was wanted by police station Bani Rawalpindi.

The three suspects were arrested with the help and cooperation of Interpol, further legal action is underway against the above mentioned proclaimed offenders. IG Dr Usman Anwar has congratulated the teams that arrested the proclaimed offenders and brought them to Pakistan and directed that the pursuit of proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes should continue with the cooperation of Interpol and FIA.

The IG directed that the passports of the POs should be cancelled and they should be arrested and punished at the earliest. Dr Usman Anwar said that the RPOs and DPOs should also speed up the measures to arrest the POs.