LAHORE: Chairman Board of Management Institute of Public Health and former Governor Punjab (r) Khalid Maqbool said that negative thoughts and negative attitudes affect human health, especially mental health. Therefore, it is important to take care of mental health along with physical health. A balanced diet and a moderate lifestyle make human health sustainable.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised on the occasion of World Health Day at IPH. The Institute of Public Health celebrated the World Health Day 2023 at the IPH auditorium. The topic of discussion was ‘Universal health coverage - healthy eating for all’ and ‘mental health for all’. Director General Health Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal, representative of World Health Institute Dr Jamshed, Dr Muhammad Ali and Dean IPH Dr Zarfashan Tahir also expressed their views. A large number of doctors and medical students were present on this occasion.

Khalid Maqbool said that to reduce the load of patients in hospitals and to control the high costs of treatment, it was necessary to focus on disease prevention and the slogan of ‘Prevention is better than cure’ should be spread more and more in the society. So that people can protect themselves from getting sick by taking precautionary measures; public health experts and physicians should provide awareness about the principles of hygiene in the general public so that a healthy society can develop and only by controlling diseases can the dream of "Health for All" be realised.

According to the vision of Punjab Health Department, DG Health briefed in detail about the provision of quality medical facilities to the people and prevention of diseases.

Dean IPH Zarfashan Tahir said that happy body and mind are the sign of healthy lifestyle. He said that in order to improve public health, campaigns have been launched to raise public awareness by cooperating with international and local institutions and they are also informing the people about the principles of hygiene through the IPH platform. To stay healthy, make a schedule for regular exercise and walk, stay away from fast food, drinks, but consume good diet and instead of staying up late at night, get enough sleep, she added.

SCCI delegation: A delegation from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by their president Abdul Ghafoor, met with Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer at his office to discuss issues related to taxes, infrastructure, colonisation, and Sialkot's export processing zone.

The minister assured the delegation that he would prioritise the resolution of their genuine issues, emphasising that as a representative of the industrialists, he would safeguard the interests of the industrial sector. He expressed his regret that industrial plots are bought at subsidised rates but factories are not set up, and noted that the establishment of industrial units would create new job opportunities every day. He also acknowledged the need to tackle the issue of property business in industrial estates.