Governor signs Criminal Prosecution Service Amend Ordinance

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has signed and promulgated the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.

The said ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Act 2006 (III of 2006). The said Act has been amended to regulate the services of the Prosecutor General conforming to the accepted norms of client-attorney relationship. Governor also signed the Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which will come into force immediately. This Ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993.