Governor signs Criminal Prosecution Service Amend Ordinance

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has signed and promulgated the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.
The said ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Act 2006 (III of 2006). The said Act has been amended to regulate the services of the Prosecutor General conforming to the accepted norms of client-attorney relationship. Governor also signed the Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which will come into force immediately. This Ordinance has been promulgated by amending the Punjab Undesirable Co-operative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993.
LAHORE: Secretary of the School Education Department Punjab Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla visited Punjab Education Foundation ...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has appreciated the police force for making foolproof security...
LAHORE: A business delegation from Sultanate of Oman visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade for exploring...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Thursday stopped the production of three ‘pakoriyan’ manufacturing units over...
LAHORE: Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali has warned the three divisions...
LAHORE: Punjab University Syndicate has approved additional/temporary duties of some officials as a stopgap...