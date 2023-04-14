Minister orders identifying places for new cattle markets

LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed the officials concerned to identify appropriate places along the CPEC route for setting up new cattle markets for benefitting from cattle trade opportunities.

During a briefing on Thursday, the minister directed Punjab Cattle Markets Management and Development Company CEO Abdul Latif for reviewing the possibility of establishing a cattle market near Sargodha. He further directed for earmarking a 100 acres chunk of land near Lahore Ring Road or Motorway for establishing a new and vast cattle market. Ibrahim Murad directed that the cattle market at Shahpur Kanjran Lahore should be upgraded as a model cattle market for other cities of Punjab by improving the sanitation and security conditions. He asked for seeking professional advice from the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) for this purpose. The minister said that all necessary steps should be taken to achieve the revenue targets of the current financial year. In view of the commercial importance of cattle market, its separate identity should be promoted and a logo should be designed for this purpose, the minister added.

directive to complete recovery targets: Director General LDA Thursday directed all wings of the authority to complete their revenue generation and recovery targets. DG LDA/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa ordered this chairing a meeting regarding resource generation of various wings of LDA on Thursday.

Additional DG Headquarters, Additional DG Housing, Additional DG Kachi Abadi & Education, Chief Metropolitan Planning, Chief Town Planner, Chief Engineer, Director DG Headquarters, Director Admin, Director Finance and related directors attended the meeting.

The DG reviewed the achievement of revenue and recovery targets of all departments. In the meeting, the Finance Director gave a detailed briefing on the targets achievement of all departments.