Pervaiz terms Shehbaz Cabinet attitude stubborn

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Shehbaz Sharif Cabinet has adopted a stubborn attitude that we do not obey the decisions of the Supreme Court.

He stated this while talking to former Federal Minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, former PTI Central Punjab President Umar Dar, Zulfiqar Ghumman and Asif Chattha Advocate here Thursday.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet has adopted a stubborn attitude that we do not accept the decisions of the Supreme Court. All qualified judges are present in the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional for the Shehbaz cabinet to reject the bench even before the hearing on the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill. All the lawyers, bar councils and people of Pakistan stand with the Supreme Court. There is no concept of government and state without the Supreme Court. No government can survive without the Supreme Court. No government can maintain its existence minus Supreme Court, the order of the Supreme Court has to be implemented anyhow, the government has a misconception that it can stop the implementation of the order of the Supreme Court.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that election is the fundamental right of the people and the spirit of democracy, there is no concept of stopping election funds in the Constitution and law, the money in the national treasury belongs to the people, who is Shehbaz Sharif to block the election funds. Pervaiz Elahi said that the IMF’s latest report exposed the false claims of Ishaq Dar, the IMF has predicted that the situation would get worse, it has already said that there would be more inflation and unemployment in Pakistan, the economic growth rate has reached a low of 0.5.

Pervaiz Elahi said that according to the latest data, 20 million people have fallen below the poverty line since last year, while another 10 million people have sunk into the quagmire of unemployment. The only option to get out of the current economic crisis is clean and transparent election, he concluded.