Westerly winds to enter country tomorrow

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that westerly winds will enter the upper regions of the country on April 15, which will, later, spread from the western to the central regions; due to which, there is a possibility of thundershowers with strong winds in Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum 15 From April to April 20.

DG PDMA said that Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib are likely to experience light rain with gusty winds and thundershowers on April 17 and 18 and added that there is a risk of landslides in hilly areas of Murree.

There is a risk of damage to standing crops (especially wheat) and weak infrastructures due to strong winds and hailstorms. The farmers should plan their routines keeping in view the weather forecast. The PDMA has issued instructions to tourists to be careful during rains, the citizens can call PDMA's helpline 1129 for emergency help, he said.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather was recorded in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.2°C and minimum was 21.2°C.