Two suspected robbers killed in encounter

LAHORE: Two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with Dolphin Squad police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday.
Reportedly, four suspected robbers had barged into a house to loot the citizens. The people alerted police. A Dolphin Squad team reportedly responding to the call confronted the suspected robbers. An exchange of firing between police and suspected robbers ensued. They reportedly climbed up the roof of the house. In an exchange of firing, two robbers received bullet injuries and died.
LAHORE: Secretary of the School Education Department Punjab Maqbool Ahmed Dhawla visited Punjab Education Foundation ...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has appreciated the police force for making foolproof security...
LAHORE: A business delegation from Sultanate of Oman visited Punjab Board of Investment & Trade for exploring...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Thursday stopped the production of three ‘pakoriyan’ manufacturing units over...
LAHORE: Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Muhammad Ali has warned the three divisions...
LAHORE: Punjab University Syndicate has approved additional/temporary duties of some officials as a stopgap...