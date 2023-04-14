Two suspected robbers killed in encounter

LAHORE: Two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with Dolphin Squad police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Thursday.

Reportedly, four suspected robbers had barged into a house to loot the citizens. The people alerted police. A Dolphin Squad team reportedly responding to the call confronted the suspected robbers. An exchange of firing between police and suspected robbers ensued. They reportedly climbed up the roof of the house. In an exchange of firing, two robbers received bullet injuries and died.