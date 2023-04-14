Stray kite twine injures man

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was injured due to a stray kite-string on Canal Road here Thursday. The victim identified as Muhammad Zeeshan Ali was riding a bike and going home. As he reached near Chubacha Phatak, a kite string hit his neck. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital.

Caretaker chief minister also sought a report from CCPO Lahore and extended displeasure over kite-flying incidents. He ordered departmental action against those who are responsible for the negligence that led to the incident, adding that such incidents are unfortunate. He directed the strict implementation of a law prohibiting kite-flying across Punjab and asserted that an effective crackdown should be done against those violating the law. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has taken notice of the incident.

COP INJURED: A head constable of special branch busy in collection of details of beggars was injured due to firing of a resident of Qila Gujjar Singh police lines near Sherpao Bridge.

According to an FIR registered at Ghalib Market Police Station, an ASI Sabir Hussain and Imran head constable were busy in collection of details of beggars that had gathered under Sherpao Bridge. Meanwhile, a car approached that was being driven by an aged man. He started interfering and hurling threats that why they were harassing the victims (beggars).

After the exchange of harsh words, the suspect later identified as Zulfiqar Ali resorted to firing. Imran received injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment. According to FIR, the suspect had come on a car from Qila Gujjar Singh police lines. He was also a retired cop. Meanwhile, criminal record of policeman Imran also surfaced. Two cases, one under robbery and other under section 155-C (misuse of authority) of police order, were registered against him.