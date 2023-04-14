Norway expels 15 ‘intel officers’ at Russian embassy

OSLO: Norway on Thursday announced the expulsion of 15 “intelligence officers” working at the Russian embassy in Oslo, as the embassy condemned the decision, promising a “response.”
“The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement. According to the statement the “officers” had been declared “personae non gratae,” and must leave “shortly.”
Speaking at a press conference Huitfeldt said their activities had been monitored “over time” but she declined to elaborate on what activities had spurred the decision. “The reaction is strongly negative,” Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP in an email. “This is another extremely unfriendly step, which will be followed with a response measure,” he added.
KOUROU: The launch of the European Space Agency´s JUICE mission, which aims to discover whether Jupiter´s icy moons...
TAICHUNG, Taiwan: Screaming citizens reacted to everything from missile strikes to a chemical weapons blast and a...
DOHA: Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, the...
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it will go to the Supreme Court to appeal restrictions...
PARIS: Offshore wind farms drive away a species of bird in the North Sea, scientists found in a study published on...
LONDON: The prime minister of India has called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take “strong action against...