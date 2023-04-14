Norway expels 15 ‘intel officers’ at Russian embassy

OSLO: Norway on Thursday announced the expulsion of 15 “intelligence officers” working at the Russian embassy in Oslo, as the embassy condemned the decision, promising a “response.”

“The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status,” Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement. According to the statement the “officers” had been declared “personae non gratae,” and must leave “shortly.”

Speaking at a press conference Huitfeldt said their activities had been monitored “over time” but she declined to elaborate on what activities had spurred the decision. “The reaction is strongly negative,” Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP in an email. “This is another extremely unfriendly step, which will be followed with a response measure,” he added.