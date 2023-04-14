Taiwan stages war and disaster drills after Chinese exercise

TAICHUNG, Taiwan: Screaming citizens reacted to everything from missile strikes to a chemical weapons blast and a deadly metro station attack during disaster-preparedness drills in Taiwan on Thursday.
More than 1,000 volunteers enacted this alarming range of potential disasters and more in the wake of China´s latest war games that ended only three days earlier. The emergency scenarios played out in Taichung city had emergency workers rushing to evacuate the wounded on stretchers, and dead mannequins being carted away in body bags.
“I am proud to be Taiwanese and I believe in our country. We need to learn more about disaster prevention and war,” said local government worker Chang Wei-chen, 40. “It will be helpful to us.”
Self-ruled Taiwan is on high alert after Beijing staged three days of military drills that simulated “sealing off” the island. China claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.
Chinese jets and warships have continued circling Taiwan even after the conclusion of the massive drills. Taiwan´s defence ministry detected seven Chinese naval vessels and 26 aircraft between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
It said 14 aircraft had crossed the unofficial median line that separates the island from mainland China. The pre-planned exercises in Taichung usually focus on disasters.
KOUROU: The launch of the European Space Agency´s JUICE mission, which aims to discover whether Jupiter´s icy moons...
OSLO: Norway on Thursday announced the expulsion of 15 “intelligence officers” working at the Russian embassy in...
DOHA: Talk of Syria returning to the Arab League is speculation as the reasons for its expulsion still exist, the...
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it will go to the Supreme Court to appeal restrictions...
PARIS: Offshore wind farms drive away a species of bird in the North Sea, scientists found in a study published on...
LONDON: The prime minister of India has called on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take “strong action against...