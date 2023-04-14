Wind farms drive away certain seabirds

PARIS: Offshore wind farms drive away a species of bird in the North Sea, scientists found in a study published on Thursday, warning that energy reforms must not “amplify the biodiversity crisis”.

Researchers based in Germany monitored numbers of red-throated loons -- a long-necked duck-like bird also known as a diver -- around five offshore wind farm (OWF) sites from 2010 to 2014.

Abundance of loons in their spring resting sites declined by 94 percent within one kilometre of a wind farm and 52 percent within 10-km, said their study in the journal Scientific Reports, published by Nature.

The overall number of birds around the sites declined by nearly a third, from nearly 35,000 before the wind farms were built to just under 25,000 afterwards. Previous studies had indicated “significant impacts” for other birds, the paper noted -- some species were attracted to them and risked getting killed by the rotor blades. But “no other seabird species group has demonstrated such a strong, negative response” to offshore windfarms as the loons, it said.