Friday April 14, 2023
World

Three electrocuted in Iraq floods

By AFP
April 14, 2023

HILLA, Iraq: At least three people have been electrocuted in central Iraq after torrential rain played havoc with the war-ravaged country´s dilapidated power grid, a medical official said on Thursday.

The three deaths happened in separate incidents in the central province of Babil, said Dr Ahmed Sabbah, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the provincial capital Hilla.