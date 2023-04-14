Three electrocuted in Iraq floods

HILLA, Iraq: At least three people have been electrocuted in central Iraq after torrential rain played havoc with the war-ravaged country´s dilapidated power grid, a medical official said on Thursday.
The three deaths happened in separate incidents in the central province of Babil, said Dr Ahmed Sabbah, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the provincial capital Hilla.
