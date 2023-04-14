 
Egypt urges Turkiye to withdraw from Syria

By AFP
April 14, 2023

ANKARA: Egypt´s foreign minister on Thursday urged Turkiye to withdraw troops from Syria, underscoring lingering tensions despite recent efforts to mend ties. Egypt´s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Ankara for his third talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in two months.