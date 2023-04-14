 
Friday April 14, 2023
World

Indian army base shooting suspects on the run: police

By AFP
April 14, 2023

AMRITSAR, India: Indian police were hunting on Thursday two masked men responsible for the pre-dawn killing of four soldiers at an army base near the Pakistan border. The attack took place on Wednesday morning at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, a northern state where tensions have been high over the resurgence of a separatist movement.