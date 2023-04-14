Greeno Cmax complete KG Ramazan semis lineup

KARACHI: Greeno Cmax progressed to the semifinals by trouncing Karachi Gymkhana Whites by seven wickets in fourth quarter-final of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, KG Whites scored 165 for five in the allotted 20 overs but Greeno Cmax raced to the target with seven wickets in hand, having two and half overs in the bag.

Wicketkeeper Rais Ahmed (49 off 40 balls) and opener Muhammad Rizwan (28 off 26 balls) added 52 for the second wicket in five overs to lay a strong foundation for KG Whites but accurate bowling backed by agile fielding didn’t let them score big runs in second half of their innings with only Mishal Khan (30 off 21 balls) and Naveed Ahmed (25 off 17 balls) offering some fight.

Greeno Cmax lost a couple of early wickets in the chase of 166 but opener Shahzer Muhammad played a superb innings to take his team to a comfortable victory. He was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten 68 off 49 balls. His unbroken fourth wicket stand with Danyal Rajput, who returned unconquered on 49 off 29 balls, yielded 101 runs in just 9.2 overs.

The first semifinal will be played between Omar Associates and Ashfaq Memorial Club on Friday (today). Greeno Cmax will take on Rangoonwala Sports in the other semifinal on Saturday (tomorrow). The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday.