Babar, Latham promise exciting series

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham say they expect a tough battle in the white-ball series between the two countries.

After witnessing a nail-biting finish in the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 just a month ago, the fans in Lahore are set to be treated with what promise to be exciting contests when Pakistan take on New Zealand on Friday (today) here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar said: ‘It is a great feeling to be back in Lahore in Pakistan colours. This promises to be an exciting series as we bring the exciting young talent and the experience of senior players together in this solid squad.

‘The T20 World Cup is over a year away and we will look to utilise the next five games to see where we stand. They will also help us gear up for the crucial five-match ODI series that follows as more or less we have the same players in this team and that series will provide us a good opportunity to prepare for the Asia Cup and World Cup later in the year.’

Latham said: ‘It is an exciting tour for our side and we know we’re coming up against a quality Pakistan team who will be a huge challenge. We’re obviously missing a few of our senior players, but that’s going to offer opportunities to others and I know the team are really looking forward to testing themselves.

‘Conditions are completely different to what we’re used to back home and it’s going to be important that we adapt as quickly as possible. We’ll lean on the experiences we had on the tour here a couple of months ago where we managed to play some good cricket in both the Test and ODI series. ‘The HBL PSL has also just been here so we will try and get as much information as we can, but it will ultimately be about adapting as quickly as possible.’