Sanitation woes

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the sewage and sanitation problems in Karachi. It is disheartening to witness the dismal state of the city’s sanitation infrastructure. This issue has become an increasingly dire problem in many areas of Karachi, causing significant health hazards for the local residents. The sewage water is being released onto the streets, spreading foul smells and polluting the air. It is also contaminating the water sources, which poses a serious threat to public health. The residents of the affected areas are suffering from various diseases due to the unhygienic conditions, which is a direct result of the lack of adequate sewage treatment facilities.

There is a need to establish an efficient and effective waste management system that includes proper disposal and treatment of waste. I urge the concerned authorities to take prompt action to address this issue, and to prioritize the health and well-being of the citizens of Karachi. We deserve to live in a clean and healthy environment.

Muhammad Shahid

Karachi