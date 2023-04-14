Again and again

The body of a missing six-year-old girl was recently recovered from a manhole in Surjani Town, Karachi. The girl has, allegedly, been raped and murdered. Such horrific cases have become the norm in our country. Every time such incidents take place, the authorities promise to catch the perpetrators, the perpetrators are caught and sentenced and nothing is heard about the case again.
And then the next incident happens. Either the current measures are insufficient or just ineffective. Or, given the recurring nature of the problem and our notoriously inept justice system, the perpetrators are not actually being punished as severely as they should be.
Shahid Hussain
Karachi
