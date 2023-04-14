Job creation

 
April 14, 2023

Unemployment is a major issue which has been affecting the country’s economic and social development. The government has failed to create enough jobs to absorb the growing population. There are a number of ways to reduce unemployment in Pakistan. The government can create jobs through public works, projects and businesses can create more jobs by investing in new technology.

Areeba Latif

Gujranwala