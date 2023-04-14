Plastic nation

It is time we made a decision: do we want to save our planet or not? For Pakistan, this question holds a lot of importance. On Tuesday (April 11), the Ministry of Climate Change shared some shocking facts: Pakistan produced three million tons of plastic waste in 2022 and — if things remain as it is — the country is likely to produce 12 million tons of plastic waste by 2040. To put things in perspective, if we dump the three million tons of waste together, the mountain of waste so produced will be around 16,500 million — twice as high as the world’s second-highest mountain, K2. It is true that Pakistan has taken several steps to reduce plastic waste. Not only has it joined the Global Plastic Action Partnership to decrease waste, it regularly imposes a ban on single-use plastic to put an end to plastic pollution. But these steps are not helpful. Pakistan needs to focus more on recycling than slapping bans on plastic every now and then.

The reason plastic is so widely used in Pakistan – and across the world – is affordability, durability and accessibility. The low cost of plastic makes it the most-preferred packaging material for both small and large-scale businesses. But its unchecked use has become a health hazard. Tackling the plastic problem will need time and a different approach. Government-imposed bans usually hurt consumers who have to pay extra to buy cloth bags or other alternatives. The other tactic is to charge consumers for plastic bags in an attempt to encourage them to bring grocery bags to malls and shopping centres. But this is counter-productive and hurts the goodwill of established businesses. What the government can (and should) do is to raise awareness among people about recycling. This can be done by offering some sort of rewards. In several countries, supermarkets set up small machines where people deposit their used plastic bags in exchange for small amounts of money. Companies that use plastic packaging material — bottles, containers, etc — should have special offers for people who bring their used bottles to the outlet. Authorities should also install bins with clear recycling symbols printed on them to help people dispose of their trash responsibly.

Why Pakistan keeps failing to tackle plastic pollution is that there is no coordination between policymakers and people. When bans are imposed, people regard it as a strict punishment and complain that authorities are insensitive towards the problems caused to them by such bans. The government has to launch programmes on a national level and come up with a way to make people be more invested in recycling. The country recently went through apocalyptic floods and cannot possibly tackle any environmental hazard. We should be more concerned about the health of the planet — given it is the only place where humans can live — and take steps to tackle plastic pollution more efficiently.